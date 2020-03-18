Chad trades R170bn debt to Angola for 10-year supply of cattle

Chad is repaying a 2017 debt owed to Angola with 75,000 cattle over 10 years. Each animal is valued at R21,800.

The southern African country is known for its rich agriculture and livestock, but is unstable because of militant insurgencies in the region.

Angola has the opposite problem. It is rich in oil, but low on livestock because of a drought and the lingering effects of a decades-long civil war.

The R170bn trade-off is mutually beneficial for both states, with BBC reporting that the first shipment saw more than 1,000 cattle taken to the capital of Luanda.