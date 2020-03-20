Africa

Zimbabwe reports first coronavirus case

20 March 2020 - 22:06 By AFP
A health worker wears a protective suit during a demonstration of preparations for any coronavirus cases at a hospital in Harare, Zimbabwe, on March 5 2020.
A health worker wears a protective suit during a demonstration of preparations for any coronavirus cases at a hospital in Harare, Zimbabwe, on March 5 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Zimbabwe on Friday reported its first coronavirus case, a man who returned to his home in the tourist resort town of Victoria Falls from Britain at the weekend.

"This is the first case of Covid-19 in Zimbabwe," said Health Minister Obadiah Moyo on state television ZTV.

"The patient is a 38-year-old Caucasian man ... who had travelled to Manchester in the UK on the 7th of March and returned to his home in Victoria Falls on the 15th of March via South Africa," he said.

The Zimbabwean government on Tuesday announced a raft of steps to prevent the virus from spreading - including the cancellation of public and sporting events, and constraints on gatherings. Schools will close on Tuesday.

The country's public health system, meanwhile, has been suffering for years from a lack of equipment and drugs.

It came under further strain last year when hundreds of junior doctors at state hospitals staged a three-month strike over conditions and pay - which then was less than $200 a month.

MORE

Covid-19: Cruise ship free to sail from Cape Town after quarantine is lifted

Transnet has lifted the Covid-19 quarantine on two ships at Cape Town harbour, which are now free to depart
News
1 day ago

'Don't be afraid of the virus': financial executive on living with Covid-19

Financial executive Andrew McPherson is one of 202 South Africans confirmed by Friday to have Covid-19, after testing positive eight days ago.
News
5 hours ago

WATCH | Medical workers plead for people to stay home amid Covid-19

A video of medical workers pleading for people to stay home amid Covid-19 has gone viral.
News
12 hours ago

Most read

  1. 1,700 trapped on Cape Town cruise ship in Covid-19 drama South Africa
  2. WATCH | Ramaphosa laughing at Malema's threats to nationalise hospitals is ... South Africa
  3. Covid-19 infections in SA climb to 116 South Africa
  4. Two-year-old tests positive for Covid-19, as infections in SA climb to 85 South Africa
  5. Swaddled baby found dead with dummy in mouth, mother in custody South Africa

Latest Videos

Airports, ports and borders: What we know so far about South Africa's travel ban
Covid-19 cruise control: 1,700 cruise ship passengers to head home after ...
X