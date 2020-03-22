Covid-19: Rwanda imposes shutdown, suspends 'unnecessary movements'

Rwanda has suspended all "unnecessary movements" outside the home and clamped down on travel across its borders, in one of the toughest measures yet imposed in sub-Saharan Africa to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"Unnecessary movements and visits outside the home are not permitted," the government announced in a statement late on Saturday, excusing trips for health care, food, or banking.

All borders are closed except for the passage of goods and cargo and returning Rwandan citizens, read the statement, which also announced the closure of all but the most essential markets and restrictions on travel between cities and districts.