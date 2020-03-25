Zim doctors, nurses go on strike over health concerns - as donations arrive

Health professionals in Zimbabwe’s public hospitals have announced the withdrawal of their services in the fight against Covid-19 because their concerns have not received the “urgency they deserve”.

In a letter addressed to the Health Services Board (HSB), the Zimbabwe Nurses Association (Zina) on Monday demanded that they should be given a “coronavirus risk allowance” and protective clothing, and that water should be made available at all health institutions.

But by the end of day of Wednesday, Zina said none of their demands had been met.

“So, in that regard, all nurses are withdrawing their services with immediate effect until there is genuine action taken by the employer [government]. We will only get back to work once our concerns have been swiftly acted upon,” said Zina in a statement.