Africa

Zimbabwe goes into 21-day national lockdown over coronavirus

27 March 2020 - 20:54 By LENIN NDEBELE
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa. File photo.
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa. File photo.
Image: JEKESAI NJIKIZANA / AFP

For the first time, President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his rival, MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa, have agreed on something: a 21-day lockdown of Zimbabwe.

Mnangagwa said during his state of the nation (Sona) address on Friday night that, with effect from Monday, only essential services would be operational.

He said it was “time to put political differences aside” in the face of the coronavirus and the respiratory illness it causes, Covid-19.

After Mnangagwa’s presentation, Chamisa told TimesLIVE that Zimbabweans must unite to save lives.

“The decision to lockdown Zimbabwe is necessary, wise and supported. We are in circumstances of a catastrophe. There is only one Zimbabwe. We are one people, politics aside we must unite to save lives,” Chamisa said.

Mnangagwa had come under attack from Zimbabweans for delaying announcing the full lockdown. His latest decision got a buy-in from health practitioners.

“If we don’t lockdown we could count dead bodies in the next few weeks. This is a good move,” said Mpilo General Hospital clinical director Dr Solwayo Ngwenya.  

Some of the key highlights of Mnangagwa’s statement were:

  • Funerals will be exempt from the lockdown but only 50 mourners are allowed;
  • Food hoarding has been discouraged and those suspected to be doing so could face criminal charges;
  • The army will join the police in patrolling the streets;
  • Only Zimbabwe Passenger Company (Zupco) will provide public transport. Private operators have been outlawed for the period;
  • Food markets will remain open but will be supervised by public health officers;
  • Those queuing to fuel their cars will not to be allowed to get out of their vehicles.

MORE

SA's 40km Zimbabwe border fence goes ahead despite lockdown

Construction of the new 40km fence at the Beitbridge border post was going ahead, despite the implementation of the 21-day national lockdown which ...
News
4 hours ago

Journalist is first person in Zimbabwe to die from Covid-19

Zimbabwean broadcast journalist Zororo Makamba, 30, has been declared the country’s first Covid-19 death.
News
4 days ago

Zim doctors, nurses go on strike over health concerns - as donations arrive

Health professionals in Zimbabwe’s public hospitals have announced the withdrawal of their services in the fight against Covid-19 - on the same day a ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Arrests minutes into lockdown as rules are flouted in Joburg South Africa
  2. Ladysmith Covid-19 patient arrested for not self-quarantining, 27 contacts ... South Africa
  3. It's official: We're in lockdown. And these are the rules South Africa
  4. SA records first deaths as a result of Covid-19 South Africa
  5. Covid-19 cases jump to 709 in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

Lockdown loaded: When can I leave the house?
Lockdown loaded: Public transport
X