Zimbabwe goes into 21-day national lockdown over coronavirus

He said it was “time to put political differences aside” in the face of the coronavirus and the respiratory illness it causes, Covid-19.

After Mnangagwa’s presentation, Chamisa told TimesLIVE that Zimbabweans must unite to save lives.

“The decision to lockdown Zimbabwe is necessary, wise and supported. We are in circumstances of a catastrophe. There is only one Zimbabwe. We are one people, politics aside we must unite to save lives,” Chamisa said.

Mnangagwa had come under attack from Zimbabweans for delaying announcing the full lockdown. His latest decision got a buy-in from health practitioners.

“If we don’t lockdown we could count dead bodies in the next few weeks. This is a good move,” said Mpilo General Hospital clinical director Dr Solwayo Ngwenya.

Some of the key highlights of Mnangagwa’s statement were: