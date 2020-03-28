Africa

Botswana executes two convicted murderers

28 March 2020 - 10:56 By afp
The latest executions bring to four the number of hangings since President Mokgweetsi Masisi was elected last October.
The latest executions bring to four the number of hangings since President Mokgweetsi Masisi was elected last October.
Image: Allan Swart/123RF

Botswana, one of the few democracies to still enforce the death penalty, on Saturday executed two men convicted of murder.

The latest executions bring to four the number of hangings since President Mokgweetsi Masisi was elected last October.

Moabi Seabelo Mabiletsa, 33, and his co-accused Matshidiso Tshid Boikanyo, 39, were hanged to death in the capital Gaborone, the prison services said in a statement.

The two were handed the death sentence for the murder of a taxi driver six years ago.

Botswana, which previously executed a man last month and another one in December, is the only country in southern Africa still regularly hanging convicts.

The death penalty has been legal in Botswana since its independence from Britain in 1966.

Nearly three-quarters of the world's 195 states have either abolished the punishment or not carried it out over the past decade, according to rights group Amnesty International.

READ MORE:

US white supremacist who lynched black man to be executed

An avowed white supremacist convicted of a notorious racist murder -- chaining a black man to the back of a pickup truck and dragging him to his ...
News
11 months ago

Petrol station hitman sentenced to life in jail

Relief filled the faces of Anesh Ramjettan and Omesh Balraj as the man who gunned down their brother was sentenced to life imprisonment.
News
1 year ago

Turkey jails filmmaker for movie portraying execution of Erdogan

A Turkish filmmaker was convicted on Friday of membership of a terrorist group for a feature film that portrayed President Tayyip Erdogan having a ...
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Arrests minutes into lockdown as rules are flouted in Joburg South Africa
  2. It's official: We're in lockdown. And these are the rules South Africa
  3. SA records first deaths as a result of Covid-19 South Africa
  4. SA Covid-19 cases rise to 1,170 South Africa
  5. Ladysmith Covid-19 patient arrested for not self-quarantining, 27 contacts ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Lockdown loaded: When can I leave the house?
Lockdown loaded: Public transport
X