Production and sale of booze allowed during Covid-19 lockdown in Zim

The manufacturing and sale of alcohol has been deemed an “essential service” during Zimbabwe’s 21-day coronavirus lockdown.

The country’s biggest beer manufacturer, Delta Corporation, partly owned by SA’s SABMiller, received written confirmation from the ministry of industry and trade to continue operations, though with a leaner team.

“Your company has been exempted from the 21-day lockdown and designated as an essential service provider,” read a letter addressed to the company’s CEO, Pearson Gowero.

“To this end your company is required to operate with minimum but adequate staff as you aim to continue provision of essential services,” read the letter signed by Mavis Sibanda, the ministry’s permanent secretary.

Alcohol retailers such as bottle stores will be required to operate between 9am and 3pm.

The company’s corporate affairs executive, Patrica Murambinda, said she was not in a position to comment on the issue but Sekai Nzenza, the minister of industry and trade, confirmed the move to TimesLIVE.