Africa

Cash payouts and 4,000 extra nurses as Zim begins 21-day lockdown

30 March 2020 - 20:36 By LENIN NDEBELE
President Emmerson Mnangagwa pleaded with Zimbabweans in a televised address that the 21-day lockdown, which began on Monday, was not a punishment but a decision to save lives.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa pleaded with Zimbabweans in a televised address that the 21-day lockdown, which began on Monday, was not a punishment but a decision to save lives.
Image: Jekesai NJIKIZANA / AFP

A million vulnerable households in Zimbabawe will receive cash payouts, import duties on medical supplies have been suspended, and over 4,000 more nurses will be employed.

These are some of the steps promised by Zimbabwe's government in its fight against Covid-19 during the 21-day lockdown, which began on Monday.

Finance minister Mthuli Ncube made the announcement on Monday. He said ZW$100 million [about R5m) and US$2m (R35.9m) have been allocated to the health sector during this time.

A package for households is set to be announced in due course.

Ncube said the effects of the Covid-19 during the lockdown would “spell economic doom”, hence the sudden move by the government.

Zimbabweans enter coronavirus lockdown amid severe economic crisis

Zimbabwe began a 21-day nationwide lockdown on Monday, following SA in implementing some of the world’s toughest anti-coronavirus measures likely to ...
News
6 hours ago

More than seven million Zimbabweans are faced with starvation because of drought and a failing economy. Most of them are in rural areas, where the government said it will continue with food aid assistance.

Three new cases have been detected, bringing the number of those infected to nine, with one death. The latest cases are two people from Ruwa, Mashonaland East, who had contact with a 52-year-old man who had been to Dubai, the ministry of health and childcare said today.

Meanwhile, there was little or next to no activity in Zimbabwe’s urban centres on the first day of the 21-day lockdown.

This was partly because of the government’s threat that anyone found in town would have to explain their reasons and provide proof.

Deputy minister of information, publicity and broadcasting services Energy Mutodi said: "Police may arrest and indefinitely throw into detention any offenders including those found loitering or breaking the lockdown rules. Police cells may be crowded and unsafe."

In both Harare and Bulawayo, the country's two largest cities, supermarkets, pharmacies and fast-food outlets were open. Supermarkets were letting in people in small batches after being sanitised.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) was meanwhile doing rounds. On roads leading into central business districts, there were roadblocks manned by the police. There was no trace of the military on the streets.

Inter-city travel was minimal. Tollgate employees who spoke to TimesLIVE said they had sat for hours without a car coming through.

However, for essential service providers such as nurses, it was hard to get transport to work. One female nurse in Bulawayo told TimesLIVE that she had been waiting for transport for almost two hours.

In the high-density areas where most people reside, it was much like any other day. People were going to the shops casually and in most areas there was no police patrol.

“We decongested the CBD, but back here we are going about our business as usual. I can even congregate with my friends because there are no police officers to put pressure on us. Not that they have to, we just have to be responsible adults,” said one township resident.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa pleaded with the public in a televised address on Monday that the lockdown was not a punishment but a decision to save lives.

READ MORE:

A no-mercy lockdown

The government has yet to decide which industries will stay open and it was silent on possible rescue packages for those that will be shut
News
1 day ago

Lockdown puts the 10-year Zimbabwe census on hold — for now

A partial lockdown in an attempt to avoid the worst of the Covid-19 virus has stalled the preliminary stages of Zimbabwe's preparations for the 2022 ...
News
1 day ago

Fake news hampers Zimbabwe Covid-19 battle

Fake news and false information is undermining the fight against Covid-19, say media experts
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Police rescue 14 workers who were locked in Durban factory and forced to make ... South Africa
  2. Western Cape's 310 Covid-19 cases broken down by area South Africa
  3. SA's second Covid-19 death confirmed as cases climb to 1,280 South Africa
  4. SA Covid-19 cases rise to 1,170 South Africa
  5. Durban old age home now has two residents who tested positive for Covid-19 South Africa

Latest Videos

SA’s Covid-19 update:  3 deaths, 1326 cases
‘Go inside your house!’ - Bheki Cele patrols Khayelitsha during Covid-19 ...
X