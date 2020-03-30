Cash payouts and 4,000 extra nurses as Zim begins 21-day lockdown

A million vulnerable households in Zimbabawe will receive cash payouts, import duties on medical supplies have been suspended, and over 4,000 more nurses will be employed.

These are some of the steps promised by Zimbabwe's government in its fight against Covid-19 during the 21-day lockdown, which began on Monday.

Finance minister Mthuli Ncube made the announcement on Monday. He said ZW$100 million [about R5m) and US$2m (R35.9m) have been allocated to the health sector during this time.

A package for households is set to be announced in due course.

Ncube said the effects of the Covid-19 during the lockdown would “spell economic doom”, hence the sudden move by the government.