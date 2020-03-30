Zimbabweans enter coronavirus lockdown amid severe economic crisis

Zimbabwe began a 21-day nationwide lockdown on Monday, following SA in implementing some of the world’s toughest anti-coronavirus measures likely to hurt an economy already suffering hyperinflation and food shortages.

But unlike in SA, where many citizens defied calls to stay indoors with some clashing with security forces at the weekend, Zimbabweans mostly stayed home. The country has recorded just seven cases and one death.

Central Harare’s streets were deserted. Banks, government offices and businesses were shut. Zimbabwean police, who have a reputation for brutality, manned checkpoints on highways into Harare and questioned the few motorists, a Reuters reporter saw.

In the poor township of Mbare in Harare, vegetable markets and the inter-city bus rank were closed and rows of wooden stalls used by vegetable vendors abandoned. At Nenyere Flats in Mbare, six men sat outside their flat drinking gin. Fox Dhalu, a 36-year-old father of three, complained that some shops had hiked prices over the weekend.