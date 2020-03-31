Africa

Former Congo president Yombi Opango dies of Covid-19 in France

31 March 2020 - 10:37 By AFP
A former Congo president has died from Covid-19, his family confirmed. Stock photo.
A former Congo president has died from Covid-19, his family confirmed. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Jarun Ontakrai

Former Republic of Congo president Jacques Joaquim Yhombi Opango died in France on Monday of Covid-19, his family told AFP. He was 81.

Yhombi Opango, who led Congo-Brazzaville from 1977 until he was toppled in 1979, died at a Paris hospital of Covid-19, his son Jean-Jacques said.

Yhombi Opango had been ill before he contracted the virus, his son said.

Born in 1939 in Congo's northern Cuvette region, Opango was an army officer who rose to power after the assassination of president Marien Ngouabi.

The troubled, oil-rich former French colony was aligned with the Soviet Union during Ngouabi's 1968-77 rule.

Opango was ousted by longtime ruler Denis Sassou Nguesso. 

Accused of taking part in a coup plot against Sassou Nguesso, Opango was jailed from 1987 to 1990.

He was released a few months before a 1991 national conference that introduced multi-party politics in the central African country.

He founded the Rally for Democracy and Development party but lost in a 1992 presidential election.

Opango later allied with elected president Pascal Lissouba, becoming his prime minister between 1994 and 1996.

When civil war broke out in Congo in 1997, Opango fled into exile in France.

He was finally able to return home in 2007, but then divided his time between France and Congo because of his health problems.

READ MORE:

Cameroonian Afro-jazz star Manu Dibango dies from Covid-19

Nobel laureate and former Finnish president Martti Ahtisaari and his wife, Eeva, have tested positive for the virus.
Lifestyle
6 days ago

Prince Charles self-isolating at home after testing positive for Covid-19

Prince Charles, the eldest son and heir to Queen Elizabeth II, has tested positive for Covid-19
Lifestyle
5 days ago

WATCH | British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Covid-19

British PM Boris Johnson has tested positive for Covid-19, he confirmed on Friday afternoon.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Police rescue 14 workers who were locked in Durban factory and forced to make ... South Africa
  2. Western Cape's 310 Covid-19 cases broken down by area South Africa
  3. SA's second Covid-19 death confirmed as cases climb to 1,280 South Africa
  4. Security estate, residential complex managers must enforce no jogging, dog ... South Africa
  5. FNB's three-month payment holiday, R100m for Covid-19 pandemic relief Consumer Live

Latest Videos

SA’s Covid-19 update:  3 deaths, 1326 cases
‘Go inside your house!’ - Bheki Cele patrols Khayelitsha during Covid-19 ...
X