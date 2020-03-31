Nigerians brace for lockdown as Africa tries to halt coronavirus

More than 20 million Nigerians on Monday scrambled to prepare for lockdown in Sub-Saharan Africa's biggest city Lagos and the capital Abuja, as the continent struggled to curb the spread of coronavirus.

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered a two-week “cessation of all movements” in the key cities from 00:00 to ward off an explosion of cases in Africa's most populous country.

Businesses are to be shuttered, non-food shops closed and people made to stay at home as the authorities look to track down possible carriers of the disease after reporting 111 confirmed cases and one death so far.