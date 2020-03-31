Sierra Leone scraps pregnant girl school ban

Sierra Leone has overturned a ban on pregnant girls attending school, the government said Monday, adding that it sought to build a state that embraced every citizen.

In a statement, the education ministry said scrapping the ban “is the first step in building a radically inclusive Sierra Leone where all children ... are able to live and lear in safety and dignity”.

In 2015, Sierra Leone banned pregnant girls from going to school after a surge in sexual violence and teenage pregnancies driven by the Ebola crisis.

Women and girls in the former British colony face high levels of sexual violence, partly a legacy of the use of rape as a weapon during the civil war of 1991-2002.

Officials at the time of the ban argued that pregnant girls would be unable to learn and might influence other girls to get pregnant.

But the policy proved highly controversial.