Uganda pastor charged for alleged coronavirus denial

Ugandan authorities have charged and jailed a controversial pastor who allegedly denied the existence of the new coronavirus in Africa, police said Monday.

The prominent cleric, Augustine Yiga, is accused by prosecutors of telling his Revival Christian Church on Friday, in comments carried by local television stations, that there is “no coronavirus in Uganda and Africa”.

“Pastor Yiga of the Revival Christian Church was charged and remanded to prison for doing acts likely to cause the spread of Covid-19,” said Uganda police spokesperson Patrick Onyango.

“Claiming that Covid-19 doesn't exist in Africa and Uganda undermines government efforts in fighting the epidemic and exposes the public to great danger of laxity in observing the guidelines on its control and prevention,” he added.

But the pastor's lawyer, Wilberforce Kayiwa, said Yiga denied the charge of promoting the spread of the coronavirus.

The pastor faces a jail term of up to seven years.