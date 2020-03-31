Africa

WATCH | 'Avoid overcrowded places like your boyfriend's heart': Kenyan MP's tips on avoiding Covid-19

31 March 2020 - 14:41 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
A Kenyan MP's hilarious tips and guidelines to avoiding Covid-19 has left social media in stitches.
A Kenyan MP's hilarious tips and guidelines to avoiding Covid-19 has left social media in stitches.
Image: 123rf.com/betonstudio

As health authorities and leaders offer guidelines on keeping healthy amid the Covid-19 outbreak, one Kenyan MP's hilarious tips have left social media in stitches.

MP Millie Odhiambo shared a few lighthearted tips to avoid contracting the deadly virus while addressing the country's National Assembly earlier this month.

Odhiambo shared some guidelines she'd received from citizens, which include “avoiding men (mouth, eyes and nose)” as well as overcrowded places “like your boyfriend's heart”.

“Madam Speaker I just want to say that one of the guides that somebody has sent on my Facebook, that I think would be very good is to avoid men. The men is coded for mouth, eyes and nose ... someone jokingly has also said 'avoid overcrowded places like your boyfriend's heart'.”

Odhiambo's guidelines have left Tweeps in stitches, with many hailing her for her “excellent point”.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

WATCH | Papa Penny warns people to stay at home, but Mzansi can’t get over his English

"Anizwi! Hlalani emakhaya," Papa Penny said!
TshisaLIVE
10 hours ago

WATCH | LOL! Trevor Noah takes the L in quarantine unity attempt

Haha! Talk about wanting unity during quarantine, only to take a young L!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

#IWillStayHome: The world opens up with the bizarre, funny and fearful

United in fear, fun and lockdown
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Police rescue 14 workers who were locked in Durban factory and forced to make ... South Africa
  2. Western Cape's 310 Covid-19 cases broken down by area South Africa
  3. SA's second Covid-19 death confirmed as cases climb to 1,280 South Africa
  4. FNB's three-month payment holiday, R100m for Covid-19 pandemic relief Consumer Live
  5. Security estate, residential complex managers must enforce no jogging, dog ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Covid-19 screening and testing rolled out in Alexandra
SA’s Covid-19 update:  3 deaths, 1326 cases
X