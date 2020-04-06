Africa

20 Mali soldiers killed in jihadist attack

06 April 2020 - 13:40 By AFP
Malian soldiers patrol in Bamako, Mali. File photo
Image: REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Some 20 Malian soldiers were killed in an apparent jihadist attack Monday, local politicians and a military official said, in the latest bout of violence in the war-torn West African state.

Militants attacked a military base in the northern town of Bamba early on Monday morning, according to a local government official, who called the assailants "terrorists" and said at least 20 soldiers had died.

Another local official gave a similar account, but suggested the death toll was likely higher than 20, while a leading army official also confirmed an attack had taken place, with losses on both sides.

