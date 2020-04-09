Africa 'elbowed out' in quest for tools to fight Covid-19, says AU

African Union (AU) officials said on Thursday the continent is struggling to compete with rich countries for testing kits and other equipment necessary to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"We need aid for testing equipment," Kwesi Quartey, the deputy chair of the AU Commission, told a press conference.

The head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr John Nkengasong, also lamented the continent's limited testing capacity and said other essential tools were similarly lacking.

"We are also being elbowed out in the space of personal protective equipment and commodities to support the entire spectrum of the response, ranging from prevention of transmission, prevention of deaths and prevention of harm," Nkengasong said.

"That has to stop."