Sudan still in crisis a year after Bashir's ouster

A year after one of Africa's longest serving leaders, Omar al-Bashir, was ousted from power in the face of mass street protests, Sudan is still reeling from daunting crises including deep economic woes.

Bashir was overthrown on April 11, 2019 by the military, which was responding to mounting public anger against his three decades of iron-fisted rule.

He was arrested and detained in a Khartoum jail and in December ordered to serve two years in a correctional centre for corruption.

He still faces separate charges over the killing of protesters and the 1989 coup that brought him to power.

Authorities have also agreed that Bashir should stand trial before the International Criminal Court on charges of genocide and war crimes committed from 2003 in the Darfur conflict between the Arab-dominated government and ethnic minority rebels.

Since August last year a transitional government -- comprised of civilians and military officials -- has taken over the reins of power in Sudan.

But the political transition to full civilian rule is fragile in a country where a creaking economy -- its dysfunction largely blamed on Bashir-era policies -- risks a collapse that could spark fresh social unrest.