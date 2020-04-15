DRC coronavirus watchdog warns of 'worst' in capital

The Democratic Republic of the Congo's health authorities have appealed for maximum effort to avoid “the worst” impact of an expected peak in coronavirus cases in the capital Kinshasa next month.

The pandemic in the capital city and province “is entering an exponential phase,” the country's Covid-19 watchdog said in a report seen by AFP on Wednesday.

“The peak of this growth will occur between the first and second week of May,” it said.

“During this period, we must expect a major influx of patients to health facilities, which will probably be overwhelmed. If current preparatory efforts are not completed in time, we must fear the worst.”

The largest country in Sub-Saharan Africa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo suffers from chronically weak health care infrastructure, entrenched poverty and, in Kinshasa, crowded slums.