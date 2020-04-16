Let them drink cognac: Nairobi governor's advice to 'kill' coronavirus

The flamboyant governor of Kenya's capital Nairobi has distributed bottles of cognac to the poor, saying it protects against the new coronavirus, though the drink maker and national government chided him for propagating a myth.

Mike Mbuvi Sonko, known for his chunky gold jewellery, impromptu raps and arrest last year, posted images of Hennessey bottles tucked inside food packages with flour and other staples on social media this week.

"We are giving some small bottles of Hennessey in the food packs that we are giving to our people," Sonko said in a video, wearing a face mask and shield.

"From the research which has been conducted by the World Health Organisation and various health organisations ... alcohol plays a very major role in killing the coronavirus or any sort of virus."