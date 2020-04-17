Africa

Nigeria charges scores over virus lockdown unrest

17 April 2020 - 14:47 By AFP
A security guard wears a face mask during a nationwide lockdown, as Nigerian authorities struggle to contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Abuja, Nigeria April 14, 2020. File photo
A security guard wears a face mask during a nationwide lockdown, as Nigerian authorities struggle to contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Abuja, Nigeria April 14, 2020. File photo
Image: REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Nigerian authorites have laid charges including murder, robbery and street violence against 142 people over unrest during the coronavirus lockdown, police said Friday.

The suspects were arraigned at a magistrate court on Thursday for alleged incidents in Ogun state, which abuts the country's economic hub, Lagos.

"They were 142 in number and were accused of murder, robbery, illegal possession of arms and disturbance of public peace," police spokesman Abimbola Oyeyemi told AFP.

He said the accused had terrorised residents and motorists by robbing them at gunpoint.

Oyeyemi accused the suspects of belonging to illegal street gangs.

"They have also disobeyed the lockdown order of the government by moving about without authorisation," he said.

He said the suspects had been remanded in police custody pending another hearing.

Nigeria has imposed a total lockdown in megacity Lagos, Ogun and the capital Abuja and set restrictions in other regions in a bid to contain the virus.

There have been growing fears of a rise in crime and unrest as the measures have cut millions of people living in poverty off from vital income.

In recent days, inhabitants in a string of districts across Lagos and Ogun have taken to the streets to defend themselves after reports swirled over a spate of attacks.

According to Nigeria's official figures, the coronavirus has infected 442 people, 13 of them fatally.

Nigeria's human rights commission said in a report Wednesday that security forces around the country had killed 18 people in their enforcement of restrictions against the pandemic.

READ MORE:

At least 300,000 Africans expected to die in pandemic : UNECA

The COVID-19 pandemic will likely kill at least 300,000 Africans and risks pushing 29 million into extreme poverty, the UN Economic Commission for ...
News
1 hour ago

Coronavirus could kill off a third of jobs in Africa: WEF

A third of workers in Africa could lose their jobs as the coronavirus sinks economies and changes how we live
News
1 day ago

PODCAST | Michael Van Eck - the innocent victim of a violent fantasy

On April 3 2011, South Africa woke up to the news of one of the most monstrous crimes ever committed in our country.
News
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. Matrics and Grade 7s could be back in school by May 6, other grades to be ... South Africa
  2. ‘Beer poured over his head, choked, kicked, hit with machine gun’: how Collin ... South Africa
  3. Checkers store in Cape Town closes due to Covid-19 infection South Africa
  4. Police help Cape bottle stores move stock as looting spreads to food shops South Africa
  5. Covid-19: home affairs outlines measures to deal with immigration, work visas South Africa

Latest Videos

Trump to halt World Health Organisation funding over handling of coronavirus
Flight to fight Covid-19: Pilots bring food & medical supplies to those in need
X