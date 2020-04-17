Nigeria charges scores over virus lockdown unrest

Nigerian authorites have laid charges including murder, robbery and street violence against 142 people over unrest during the coronavirus lockdown, police said Friday.

The suspects were arraigned at a magistrate court on Thursday for alleged incidents in Ogun state, which abuts the country's economic hub, Lagos.

"They were 142 in number and were accused of murder, robbery, illegal possession of arms and disturbance of public peace," police spokesman Abimbola Oyeyemi told AFP.

He said the accused had terrorised residents and motorists by robbing them at gunpoint.