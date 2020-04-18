Forty years ago, Zimbabwe was born

The Union Jack is slowly lowered. An enormous clamour rising from across Salisbury's Rufaro stadium hits fever pitch as 36,000 people celebrate the hoisting of the new green-gold-red-black-white flag, marked with a star and a Zimbabwe bird, symbols of the new state.

The crowd roars to a 21-gun salute. The din of planes fills the night sky. The applause and cries of joy gradually subside and the singing starts.

It is shortly after midnight on Friday, April 18, 1980. Zimbabwe has just been born.

A new start

Ninety years of colonisation is brought to an end with Britain's granting of independence to its former rebel colony.

In front of the excited crowd, the heir to the British throne, Prince Charles, hands the text of the constitution to the president of the new state, Canaan Banana, in a symbolic transfer of power.

There are 100 foreign delegations in the official stands.