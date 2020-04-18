Africa

Lesotho PM deploys army to 'restore peace and order'

18 April 2020 - 12:15 By AFP
Lesotho's Prime Minister Thomas. File photo
Lesotho's Prime Minister Thomas. File photo
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File photo

Lesotho's embattled prime minister on Saturday announced he had deployed the military onto the streets to "restore order" saying some law enforcement institutions, which he did not name, were undermining democracy.

In an address on public television Prime Minister Thomas Thabane said he had "deployed the army to take control of this situation and take necessary measures against these elements in alignment with the security orders and restore peace and order".

"This is to avoid putting the nation in danger," he said.

Most read

  1. Matrics and Grade 7s could be back in school by May 6, other grades to be ... South Africa
  2. ‘Beer poured over his head, choked, kicked, hit with machine gun’: how Collin ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | 'How to steal a country' — Gupta doccie prepares for release South Africa
  4. Alcohol 'not an essential': Ramaphosa refuses to ease restrictions South Africa
  5. Booze, funerals & co-parenting - six key takeouts from Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Trump to halt World Health Organisation funding over handling of coronavirus
Flight to fight Covid-19: Pilots bring food & medical supplies to those in need
X