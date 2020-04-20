Man who peddled 'fake news' about Zim lockdown faces 20 years in jail

A Zimbabwean man who allegedly created and peddled fake Covid-19 news — and who was sternly warned last week by President Emmerson Mnangagwa — was arrested and has appeared in court.

Officials want him to face as many as 20 years behind bars.

Lovemore Zvokusekwa, 36, from Chitungwiza, appeared before a Harare magistrate facing charges of “publishing or communicating false statements prejudicial to the state”, as defined by the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

A satirical statement — purported to be from Mnangagwa himself — went viral on social media last week. It claimed the president had extended the 21-day lockdown by “13 days only”.

At the time, Mnangagwa responded by saying it was absolute nonsense and vowed to make an example out of the person behind it.