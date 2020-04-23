Mistrust and black market flourish in Nigeria as virus spreads

A black market in coronavirus test kits is flourishing in Nigeria, spurred in part by negligible faith in the country's health system to defeat an emerging threat.

Testing is a crucial weapon in combatting Covid-19. It not only identifies where the stealthy virus has invaded - it also helps to prevent frontline workers, in health care and the economy, from falling sick in turn.

Every country is struggling to carry out sufficient testing, but in Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, the situation is dire.

Just 7,100 tests have officially been carried out in a population of about 200-million people.

By comparison, neighbouring Ghana, which has a population of 30-million, has carried out 68,000 tests, while SA, with 58-million people, has conducted nearly 114,000.

Right now, Nigeria's 36 states have 12 official coronavirus labs, which together have a capacity to test 1,500 people per day.