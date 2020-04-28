Zimbabwe, DRC among world's worst for starvation - and future is grim

Acute food insecurity in Zimbabwe and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is highlighted in a Global Food Crisis Report Forecast issued on Tuesday.

An estimated 4.3-million rural Zimbabweans, including children, are in need of urgent action, states the joint report released by the European Union, the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the UN (FAO) , the UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the UN Children's Fund, USAid and the World Food Programme (WFP), which anticipates a worsening food insecurity situation in Zimbabwe this year.

On top of environmental factors, the report states the food crisis in Zimbabwe is caused by the current economic crisis which includes hyperinflation, shortages of currency and fuel, prolonged power outages, widespread poverty, HIV/Aids, and low agricultural output.

“Millions of Zimbabweans are already struggling, having suffered prolonged drought and economic hardship for some time. It is imperative that we unite to fight the Covid-19 pandemic in Zimbabwe and provide urgent food assistance safely to prevent an already vulnerable population from slipping deeper into hunger,” said WFP country director and representative Eddie Rowe.

More than half the children experiencing malnutrition are living in countries affected by the food crisis. The report says 75-million children worldwide are stunted and 17-million are wasted.

Zimbabwe is one of 10 countries where fewer than 20% of children between the ages of six and 23 months received a minimally adequate diet, further compromising their lifelong quality of life.