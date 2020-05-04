Zimbabwe's lockdown downgraded amid hope for economic recovery

Zimbabwe downgraded to “level 2” on Monday after 35 days of its Covid-19 lockdown, returning to slightly more normal day-to-day life.

Level 2 is set to run for two weeks. Thereafter, everything could return to business as usual.

In the meantime, businesses are operating from 8am to 3pm, with the hope that a ZW$18bn ($720m) stimulus package promised to them by the government will be disbursed.

Civic organisation Zimbabwe Vigil Diary fears that the rescue package could lead to a spike in inflation.

“It [the stimulus package] will come as usual from bleeding the people through massive inflation. Finance minister Mthuli Ncube is earlier reported to have warned that if Zimbabwe didn’t get a big bailout, it would again have to resort to printing money,” said the organisation.