Kenya demands probe as plane crash kills 6 over Somalia

Kenya's foreign ministry Tuesday called for a swift investigation after a humanitarian plane helping the fight against coronavirus crashed in Somalia in "unclear" circumstances, killing all six people onboard.

The Kenyan private cargo plane was undertaking a humanitarian mission related to pandemic when it crashed Monday afternoon in Bardale district in southern Somalia, the ministry said.

Officials said at least six people were onboard for the short flight from Baidoa to Bardale, some 300 kilometres (180 miles) northwest of Somalia's capital Mogadishu.

"The aircraft was about to land at the Bardale airstrip when it crashed and burst into flames. All six people onboard died in the incident," Abdulahi Isack, a local police official, told AFP by phone.

"We don't know what exactly caused the aircraft carrying medical supplies to crash, but there is an investigation going on to establish the details."