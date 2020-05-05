Man sentenced to death in Nigeria's first virtual ruling

A Nigerian court sentenced a man to death in the country's first ever virtual ruling during a five-week coronavirus lockdown.

Lagos judge Mojisola Dada on Monday ordered death by hanging for Olalekan Hameed, a driver, over the 2018 murder of 76-year-old Jolasun Okunsanya, the mother of his boss.

"This is the virtual judgement of the court," she said.

It was not immediately clear if Hameed would appeal.

Under Nigerian law, state governors have to approve death sentences before they can be carried out.

Local and international rights bodies have repeatedly called on Nigerian authorities to expunge the death sentence.

"This spike in death sentences puts Nigeria at odds with the global trend towards abolition of the death penalty," Osai Ojigho Director, Amnesty International Nigeria, told AFP.

"As of today, many more countries have abolished the death penalty in law or in practice. Nigeria must not be different," he said.