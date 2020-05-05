Uganda starts easing one of Africa's strictest lockdowns as virus is 'tamed'

Uganda began to loosen one of Africa's strictest anti-coronavirus lockdowns on Tuesday after President Yoweri Museveni declared the infection "tamed."

The country of 42-million reported 97 confirmed cases and no deaths in 45 days of restrictions, and Museveni said it was now better equipped to trace and detect new infections faster.

"We have somehow tamed the virus," Museveni said in a televised address late on Monday.

"It is high time we ... start slowly and carefully to open up, but without undoing our achievements."

Uganda, alongside neighbouring Rwanda, had some of Africa's strictest lockdown measures, including the shuttering of all but absolutely essential businesses, dusk-to-dawn curfews, and bans on both private and public transport vehicles.