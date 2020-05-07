Africa disease centre rejects Tanzania's claim its coronavirus tests are faulty

The head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday rejected an assertion by Tanzania's president that coronavirus tests it supplied are faulty.

Tanzania's government spokesperson said a team was conducting investigations on the laboratory that conducted the tests, and the outcome will be made public once complete. The World Health Organisation (WHO) expressed confidence in the tests.

On Sunday, Tanzanian President John Magufuli said the imported test kits were faulty after they had returned positive results on a goat and a pawpaw - among several non-human samples submitted for testing, with technicians left deliberately unaware of their origins.

The next day, the head of the national health laboratory in charge of testing was suspended. The president did not say why the authorities had been initially suspicious of the tests.

"The tests that Tanzania is using, we know they are working very well," John Nkengasong told journalists.