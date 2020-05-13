Lesotho PM ready to step down but denies killing wife

On the cusp of stepping down, Lesotho's embattled prime minister has denied in an interview with AFP any role in the murder of his estranged wife, a drama that has gripped the tiny kingdom for months.

The octogenarian Thomas Thabane has been under pressure even from his own party to resign over the accusations, and he has agreed to go - but only on the grounds of his old age.

In a telephone interview with AFP, Thabane vehemently denied he was involved in the 2017 killing of his 58-year-old wife Lipolelo, who he was in the process of divorcing.

Police have questioned but not charged Thabane in the case, which has triggered a protracted political crisis in the mountainous southern African nation, although his current wife has been indicted.

"For me it is not the best subject to deal with because a woman who was my wife and who I loved was killed and I don't kill people and I wouldn't kill my wife. No, no!" he said.