Ethiopia migrants recall nightmare when 64 died in a metal container

Silence gradually replaced the screams around Dejene Degefa as his fellow travellers suffocated one by one inside a locked metal container. He struggled to stay conscious but finally passed out, only waking to the sounds of rescue.

Dejene was one of only 14 people rescued alive from the back of a truck on the Malawi-Mozambique border on March 24. Police found 64 bodies inside.

“I was beating sides of the container; I was even beating people near me,” said 18-year-old Dejene. “I knew that others are dying, and I felt in my heart that I was dying too.”

He and the other survivors were taken to hospital and then an immigration centre in Mozambique, where they were held for weeks before being repatriated to Ethiopia by the International Organization for Migration, a United Nations body that helps governments and migrants.

Desperate to see their families, the group had to undergo 14 days in quarantine until they tested negative for Covid-19. Dejene spoke to Reuters the day they were released.