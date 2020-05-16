Senegalese return to mosques after restrictions eased

In the seaside capital Dakar on Friday, according to AFP journalists, thousands of worshippers flocked to Massalikul Jinaan mosque -- which is one of West Africa's largest and belongs to the powerful Mouride brotherhood.

Mosque spokesman Mor Daga Sylla told AFP that religious authorities had insisted the faithful wash their hands and keep one metre away from one another.

"We were uncompromising," he said.

A similar scene played out in the Dakar suburb of Mbao, where water and soap were placed in front of the local mosque, and the majority of worshippers wore facemasks.

Inside, the mosque's imam, Pape Moussa Seck, preached a sermon calling the coronavirus a "divine ordeal" caused by religious infractions such as "the indecent clothing of young girls, assaults and murders".

Senegalese authorities have recorded 2,310 cases to date, including 25 fatalities.

The numbers are low compared to virus-stricken Europe and the United States.

But as with other poor countries in the region, there are fears that it is ill equipped to handle a large outbreak.

Some religious institutions in Senegal have remained closed because of the still-present virus threat.

Major mosques in the capital, such as the Dakar Grand Mosque and Cheikh Oumar Foutiyou mosque, said this week that they would not open again, for example, citing health risks.