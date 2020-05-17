Africa

Sudan soldier kills 2 on speeding rickshaw during curfew

17 May 2020 - 12:28 By afp
Authorities imposed a strict round-the-clock curfew in Khartoum for three weeks from April 18 to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, extending the curfew earlier this month for another 10 days.
Authorities imposed a strict round-the-clock curfew in Khartoum for three weeks from April 18 to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, extending the curfew earlier this month for another 10 days.
Image: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A Sudanese soldier fatally shot the occupants of a tuk-tuk that sped through a military checkpoint in Khartoum during a coronavirus curfew, the army said Sunday.

"A speeding motorised rickshaw drove through a military checkpoint in Khartoum without stopping... at 9:00 pm" Saturday evening, army spokesman Brigadier Amer Mohamed al-Hassan said in a brief statement.

"As they ignored instructions to stop, a soldier opened fire, injuring those aboard."

He said the two people in the vehicle were taken to hospital, where they died.

Authorities imposed a strict round-the-clock curfew in Khartoum for three weeks from April 18 to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, extending the curfew earlier this month for another 10 days.

The capital and its twin city Omdurman have a combined population of more than five million.

Sudan has reported 2,289 cases of the COVID-19 illness, including 97 deaths.

The army apologised for Saturday evening's incident and said the soldier had been detained pending an investigation.

Since March, Sudan has imposed a state of emergency, shuttering schools and universities and almost completely sealing off its borders.

READ MORE:

Congo mine attack kills three Chinese nationals

A gun attack in a mining area in the Democratic Republic of Congo has killed three Chinese nationals, China's official Xinhua news agency reported on ...
News
1 month ago

Sudan still in crisis a year after Bashir's ouster

A year after one of Africa's longest serving leaders, Omar al-Bashir, was ousted from power in the face of mass street protests, Sudan is still ...
News
1 month ago

Sudan's Bashir, veteran strongman turned inmate

Since his ouster last year, Sudan's veteran leader Omar al-Bashir has been detained and convicted of corruption, becoming the Middle East's latest ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Surnames could dictate when you can buy booze: here is what you need to know South Africa
  2. Schools might reopen in June except those in 'hot spots' News
  3. Mkhize defends lockdown rules as scientists say they are being sidelined News
  4. Court rules in favour of Collins Khosa family & declares all have right to life South Africa
  5. Azenathi is not my son, says King Dalindyebo - to council chair's despair South Africa

Latest Videos

Trump tours mask distribution centre but he doesn't wear one
SA Covid-19 lockdown: Level 3 proposed for parts of the country by end of May
X