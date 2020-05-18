After the cyclone, rumours of flooding had come to light. Hoping they were sufficiently elevated and far enough away from the river to escape potential flooding, residents went to sleep that night in that location for the last time.

At midnight on March 16 2019, the deafening sounds of floodwater raging, screaming and disorientated panic woke the village. At this point terrified residents realised that they were surrounded by a mass of rising flood water. They climbed trees and buildings as their village was washed away. Hope dwindled as floodwater covered the horizon. Villagers spent three days exposed to the elements without food or drinking water.

Sixteen people from Begaja died, homes, livestock and fertile farming grounds were washed away. Its people were left with nothing. When the water receded, it left an indelible scar on the environment and its people, who still deal with the psychological effects and trauma today.

João Xavier Beijo, Begaja’s appointed chief, describes the daunting feeling of helplessness among his people after the previous year’s flooding.

“March 19 was the day that people came down from the trees because the water level was lower, people behaved like they were a little disturbed, kind of demented because of the situation,” he says.

Villagers now faced a more immediate threat in the form of food security.