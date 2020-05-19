DRC police killed 55 in 'bloodbath' crackdown on sect, says rights group

Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) police killed at least 55 people in a crackdown on a separatist religious sect in April, more than double the toll reported by the interior ministry at the time, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Tuesday.

New York-based HRW accused Congo authorities of using “excessive force” in dealing with the Bundu dia Kongo (BDK) group, whose leader had urged followers to chase other ethnic groups out of their core area of support in the country's west.

“Congolese authorities had a responsibility to respond to the BDK movement's messages that incite ethnic hatred,” said Lewis Mudge, Central Africa director at HRW.

“However, the government response violated international standards on the use of force, causing a bloodbath,” he said in an HRW report on the incidents in April.

“The government needs to get to the bottom of these violent raids and hold wrongdoers to account, whatever their rank.”