Nigerian medical union orders strike over alleged police harassment

20 May 2020 - 17:35 By Alexis Akwagyiram
Nigerian medical association A Lagos police spokesman did not respond to phone calls and a text message seeking comment.
Nigeria's largest medical union, the Nigerian medical association (NMA), on Wednesday ordered its members in the commercial capital Lagos to launch an indefinite strike over alleged police harassment.

The NMA, in a statement, said an indefinite "sit-in" should begin at 6pm (1700 GMT) on Wednesday after complaints of harassment from health workers resulting from "conflicting directives" on whether they were exempt from movement restrictions related to the coronavirus epidemic.

