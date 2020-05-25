Africa

Burundi ruling party candidate Ndayishimiye wins election

25 May 2020 - 17:46 By afp
Evariste Ndayishimiye, Burundi's Presidential candidate of the ruling party the National Council for the Defense of Democracy - Forces for the Defense of Democracy (CNDD-FDD), speaks to the media after voting during presidential and general elections at Bubu Primary school in Giheta, central Burundi, on May 20 2020.
Evariste Ndayishimiye, Burundi's Presidential candidate of the ruling party the National Council for the Defense of Democracy - Forces for the Defense of Democracy (CNDD-FDD), speaks to the media after voting during presidential and general elections at Bubu Primary school in Giheta, central Burundi, on May 20 2020.
Image: AFP

Burundi's ruling party presidential candidate Evariste Ndayishimiye on Monday was declared the victor of the bitterly disputed election, with 68.72 percent of the vote.

The election commission, which released the official results live on Burundian media, said that his main opposition rival Agathon Rwasa of the National Freedom Council (CNL), had garnered 24.19 percent of the vote.

The commission said that 87.7 percent of registered voters had turned out to cast their ballots in Wednesday's election, which also included the election of members of parliament and local officials.

Rwasa and his party have already contested the outcome of the election, saying early results were a "fantasy", and accused authorities of arresting their agents, and preventing them from observing the vote and taking part in counting.

The election took place without any international election observers, and with scant regard to the coronavirus outbreak which is being largely ignored by the government.

Burundi has been increasingly isolated since the 2015 election of President Pierre Nkurunziza to a disputed third term in office.

Violence which erupted during that poll left at least 1,200 dead and saw 400,000 flee the country.

Persisting turmoil saw the country cut off by foreign donors and its economy plunge, while accusations of major human rights violations have escalated.

READ MORE:

Impoverished Burundi, battered by violence and coronavirus, gears up for elections

Burundi will have its first competitive presidential election since the civil war erupted in 1993, but simmering political violence and fears that ...
News
1 week ago

COVID-19 WRAP | Ramaphosa consults faith leaders to discuss level 3 | SA Covid-19 cases edging closer to 20,000

Even as most of the country prepares to head to level 3 of government's alert levels at the end of this month, the department of health can only hope ...
News
5 days ago

Little hope ahead of polls as Burundi economy hit by virus

Five years of political crisis have battered Burundi's economy, and there is little hope of a turnaround ahead of elections next week, as feeble ...
News
1 week ago

Burundi elections going ahead despite Covid-19 fears

Burundi's political parties started campaigning for next month's presidential elections on Monday despite opposition accusations of intimidation and ...
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Draft level 3 regulations allow alcohol sales, but renew tobacco ban News
  2. President Cyril Ramaphosa to address SA about pandemic on Sunday South Africa
  3. If you need a new car, buy it right now ... or else South Africa
  4. Gangster Republic: dirty cigarette money is funding NDZ’s bid for president News
  5. WATCH | Police to be probed after female jogger forced into police van South Africa

Latest Videos

Alcohol, exercise and no curfew - SA to move to lockdown level 3 on June 1
Overcrowded shelters: Cyclone Amphan adds to Covid-19 misery in Bangladesh
X