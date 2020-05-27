Africa

Lawyer of Rwandan genocide suspect Kabuga says client would not get fair UN trial

27 May 2020 - 18:14 By John Irish and Benoit Van Overstraeten
Kabuga is accused of bankrolling and arming the ethnic Hutu militias that waged the 100-day killing spree against Rwanda's Tutsis and moderate Hutus. Rwanda's most wanted fugitive, he was arrested on Saturday in a Paris suburb.
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga believes he won't receive a fair trial in an international court, which he would consider politically biased, whereas he thinks he could have one in France, his lawyer said on Wednesday.

A few moments earlier Kabuga told a French court that the international charges against him were lies.

Kabuga, who was arrested near Paris earlier this month after more than two decades on the run, is accused of financing and arming the ethnic Hutu militias that slaughtered some 800,000 Tutsi and moderate Hutus in 1994. 

Reuters

