60 days in and this is what we know about Zimbabwe's Covid-19 fight

Zimbabwe’s Covid-19 fight has so far been a mixture of hope, fear, poverty and mistrust in the government.

While figures in the past two months have been relatively low, they are starting to shoot up.

This is what we know about the Covid-19 situation in Zimbabwe:

Thursday marked the 60th day of the lockdown and it’s set to go on for many more days, if not months, after President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the current level 2 was indefinite.