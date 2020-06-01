Prominent Zimbabwean lawyer arrested over 'copied affidavit'

The state claims that Mpofu, who is represented by Beatrice Mtetwa and Ray Moyo, drafted an affidavit on behalf of Chirambwe to purport as if it had already been sworn before advocate Choice Damiso and filed it before the Constitutional Court challenging the appointment of Hodzi as prosecutor-general.

The law enforcement agents allege that the information and arguments contained in Chirambwe’s application were similar to the one which were in Zuze’s application, which was struck off the apex court’s roll after it was deemed abandoned.

In his application, Chirambwe argued that in appointing Hodzi as prosecutor-general, Mnangagwa failed to adhere to constitutional provisions and rejected consideration of qualified candidates without cause. He also argued that Mnangagwa had appointed a person who disqualified himself during the public interviews by announcing that he was not prepared to be independent but would take instructions from the executive.

Chirambwe argued that Hodzi was not fit for the top prosecutorial job, adding that his appointment, which was marred by controversy, must therefore be declared null and void.

“The interviews were conducted in full public glare. The fact that fifth respondent [Hodzi] had a torrid time is known to all who cared to follow that process. To me, it was clear that he had shown that he was clearly disqualified from being appointed to the position of PG.

“It was there for all to see. The commissioners scored him so badly (that) at the end of the day, he sat at the bottom of the pile. He was clearly and effectively out of the reckoning,” said Chirambwe in his founding affidavit.