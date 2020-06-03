Lesotho former first lady arrested in murder case

Lesotho's former first lady, Maesaiah Thabane, was arrested on Wednesday over the murder of the previous wife of her husband and former prime minister, Thomas Thabane, police said.

Lesotho's Appeal Court revoked her bail last week on suspicion that procedure was not followed correctly when her bail was granted.

Thabane was transferred to court, where she wore a fur coat and black protective anti-coronavirus mask, a Reuters witness said.

The date for a new bail application was set as June 6.