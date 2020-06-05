As lockdown fuels food shortages, Africa goes online for groceries

In between her shifts, Zimbabwean nurse Sinothando Mpofu used to go to Bulawayo's open-air markets to buy tomatoes and cabbages for her family of nine - until the country's coronavirus lockdown closed all stalls.

Mpofu worried about where she would get fresh food, until she saw a message in her local church WhatsApp group about Fresh in a Box - one of rising numbers of African tech companies getting fresh food to people under lockdown.

Now she puts in an order online and gets a box of produce delivered to her home every week. The fruits and vegetables are better quality than the food she used to buy at the supermarket, she said, at about a third of the cost.

"Buying vegetables at a local supermarket is very expensive, but now I get a variety of vegetables and I eat balanced meals all the time," Mpofu, 37, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation, saying she will keep using the site even after lockdown ends.

In many African countries, measures put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 have made it harder for people to access affordable, nutritious foods, sparking warnings from aid groups that the pandemic will worsen malnutrition rates.