Nigerian girl, lover held for faking own kidnap

07 June 2020 - 11:36 By AFP
Image: 123rf.com/Tinnakorn Jorruang

A 17-year-old girl in southwestern Nigeria who allegedly faked her own kidnap to demand a ransom from her mother has been arrested, police said on Sunday.

Seun Adekunle is accused of conspiring with her boyfriend to stage her abduction in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun state and asking for 500,000 naira (1,388 dollars).

"The two lovers were arrested on Thursday following a report by the girl's mother that she had not been seen since since June 1," state police spokesman Abimbola Oyeyemi told AFP.

He said the girl's mother got a call from someone two days later claiming to have kidnapped her and demanding 500,000 naira for her release.

"The caller also warned her against reporting the abduction to the police if she still needed her daughter," Oyeyemi said.

He said police detectives were able to trace the girl and her lover to their hideout.

"They were caught hibernating, yet passing themselves off as victims of abduction. They were promptly arrested."

Oyeyemi said the suspects would be taken to court after investigation.

Kidnapping for ransom is common in southern Nigeria where oil workers, prominent Nigerians, including relations of sports stars, have been abducted in recent years.

The victims are usually released unhurt after ransom payments.

