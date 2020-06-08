Zimbabwe's doctors fear spike in maternal deaths over blood shortages

Patients in need of blood transfusions in Zimbabwe are facing a dire situation, as the country's hospitals face a critical shortage of blood supplies.

Blood transfusions are free at Zimbabwe’s public health institutions, but the country's National Blood Service has temporarily suspended distribution to hospitals due to the shortage of imported consumables such as test kits and blood bags.

Dr Aaron Musara of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors' Association said they had sounded the alarm over the shortages.

“Already our blood supply is critically inadequate, and this is badly affecting maternal health in the country. Severe bleeding during pregnancy, delivery and after childbirth is the single biggest cause of maternal death and, right now as doctors, we cannot offer timely interventions to the pregnant mothers because of the lack of blood.