Jihadist attack leaves 59 dead in northeast Nigeria

Fighters from IS-linked jihadist group on Tuesday killed 59 people in a raid on a herding village in northeast Nigeria's Borno state, local militia a and residents told AFP.

Fighters from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) drove into remote Felo village in Gubio district around 1400GMT, shooting and crushing fleeing residents under their vehicles.

"Fifty nine bodies were recovered from the raid on the village," anti-jihadist militia leader Babakura Kolo said.

"Some of them were shot and others were crushed under the wheels," he added.

The attack is believed to be a reprisal for the killing of jihadist fighters by local vigilantes protecting the villagers' herd from theft by the militants, a local leader in the village said.

"We have lost 59 kinsmen in such a short time," said the local leader who asked not to be named for his personal safety.

The jihadists have been stealing livestock from the village, prompting residents to form a militia force to end the theft, said another militiaman Ibrahim Liman, who gave the same toll.