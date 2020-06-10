Africa

Jihadist attack leaves 59 dead in northeast Nigeria

10 June 2020 - 09:56 By afp
The attack is believed to be a reprisal for the killing of jihadist fighters by local vigilantes protecting the villagers' herd from theft by the militants, a local leader in the village said.
Image: REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Fighters from IS-linked jihadist group on Tuesday killed 59 people in a raid on a herding village in northeast Nigeria's Borno state, local militia a and residents told AFP.

Fighters from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) drove into remote Felo village in Gubio district around 1400GMT, shooting and crushing fleeing residents under their vehicles.

"Fifty nine bodies were recovered from the raid on the village," anti-jihadist militia leader Babakura Kolo said.

"Some of them were shot and others were crushed under the wheels," he added.

"We have lost 59 kinsmen in such a short time," said the local leader who asked not to be named for his personal safety.

The jihadists have been stealing livestock from the village, prompting residents to form a militia force to end the theft, said another militiaman Ibrahim Liman, who gave the same toll.

Gunmen kill dozens in northwest Nigeria attacks

Armed criminals on motorcycles killed dozens of people in a string of attacks on villages in the restive northwest of Nigeria, medics and residents ...
News
1 week ago

The vigilantes have been "hunting for the insurgents" in the bushes, killing some of them in gunfights, Liman said.

Gubio, 80 kilometres (50 miles) from the regional capital Maiduguri, has been repeatedly targeted by the jihadists.

The incessant attacks prompted the authorities to send more than 100 vigilantes and local hunters to protect the town and nearby areas against incursions from ISWAP.

ISWAP is a splinter faction that broke away from Boko Haram in 2016.

It has intensified attacks against the military in the last two years, repeatedly carrying out deadly strikes against soldiers.

In recent months there has been an increase in attacks on civilians blamed on the group.

The decade-long conflict has killed 36,000 people and displaced around two million from their homes in the northeast.

The violence has spread to neighbouring Niger, Chad and Cameroon, prompting a regional military coalition to fight the insurgents.

20 Mali soldiers killed in jihadist attack

Some 20 Malian soldiers were killed in an apparent jihadist attack Monday, local politicians and a military official said, in the latest bout of ...
News
2 months ago

Sudan's Bashir, veteran strongman turned inmate

Since his ouster last year, Sudan's veteran leader Omar al-Bashir has been detained and convicted of corruption, becoming the Middle East's latest ...
News
2 months ago

Six killed in jihadist attack on Nigeria military base

Jihadists killed four police officers and two civilian militiamen in an attack on a military base in northeast Nigeria's Borno state on Wednesday, ...
News
3 months ago
