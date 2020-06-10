Social media responds to Burundi president, Pierre Nkurunziza's death
The death of outgoing Burundi president Pierre Nkurunziza has seen people flood social media to share their thoughts on his leadership.
On Tuesday it was confirmed that Nkurunziza died of heart failure on June 8. He was hospitalised at the weekend but his health “abruptly changed”, TimesLIVE reported.
Nkurunziza was expected to step down as president in August for his successor, Evariste Ndayishimiye, to be sworn in. Ndayishimiye was elected on May 20.
Here are some of the views shared on social media:
RIP Burundi President #PierreNkurunziza May the Great Lakes region enjoy stability. pic.twitter.com/uzawmD6FHv— KevinSifisoMalunga (@KevinMalunga) June 9, 2020
I would like to express my condolences on the sudden passing of President #PierreNkurunziza Deepest sympathies to his family and the people of #Burundi.— Abiy Ahmed Ali 🇪🇹 (@AbiyAhmedAli) June 9, 2020
A dead president - out of cardiac arrest, a first lady fighting for her life in Nairobi - suffering from Covid-19 and a just concluded election with winner waiting to take over. God help Burundi #Pierrenkurunziza #Burundi— Kizito Namulanda (@KizitoNamulanda) June 9, 2020
Rest easy Burundi president #PierreNkurunziza #standwithburundi. pic.twitter.com/KJ6t4Pg3It— Alizeti Decimals (@alizetidecimals) June 9, 2020
```An Africa who colonized the Burundians to date, First elected by the Parliament as the President in 2005, a dictator and a proclaimed “Born again Christian”. Believed to have brought his country into a state of stability; an illusion to my opinion! #PierreNkurunziza is dead. pic.twitter.com/ymvkVAVEOt— Nziya Derick (@Dericknziya) June 9, 2020
World leaders are busy praising the late Pierre Nkurunzinza, claiming how his death has robbed Africa a true, dedicated son but none of them mourned the thousands of Burundians he maimed, butchered and displaced in his quest to retain and keep illegal power.#PierreNkurunziza— OBONYO ezekiel (Baba Twins) (@zecky_obonyo) June 10, 2020
He thought he was too young to retire so he ran for a third term putting the country into turmoil and then fate happened. No amount of power can stop death. RIP President. #Burundi#PierreNkurunziza pic.twitter.com/y2xA85zhwv— Omaar (@OmarEx__) June 9, 2020
It is really heart breaking how heartless humans can be then after they die people want them to be hailed and glorified.— Geoffrey D Obbo (@geoffobbo13) June 10, 2020
Should the thousands of torture/murder victims and their families also praise #PierreNkurunziza! https://t.co/YRVww9FbdQ