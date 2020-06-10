Social media responds to Burundi president, Pierre Nkurunziza's death

The death of outgoing Burundi president Pierre Nkurunziza has seen people flood social media to share their thoughts on his leadership.

On Tuesday it was confirmed that Nkurunziza died of heart failure on June 8. He was hospitalised at the weekend but his health “abruptly changed”, TimesLIVE reported.

Nkurunziza was expected to step down as president in August for his successor, Evariste Ndayishimiye, to be sworn in. Ndayishimiye was elected on May 20.

Here are some of the views shared on social media: