Malawi opposition leader confident of credible presidential re-vote

Opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera, who overturned the results of Malawi's presidentialelections in a landmark legal case, says he is confident that next week's re-run will be credible and set the impoverished southern African nation on a new democratic course.

In an interview with AFP, Chakwera said the cancellation of the May 2019 vote vindicated his party's long-held suspicions about the ballot.

"This time around we have more confidence that this election will be treated with the integrity it deserves," he said during an online interview from Lilongwe.

"Malawians must be respected, their rights must be respected. It is not a matter of who counts the votes, it should be a matter of every vote counting," he said.

Citing "grave", "widespread" and "systematic" irregularities, the Constitutional Court in February ruled that the integrity of the results had "been seriously compromised."

It overturned President Peter Mutharika's re-election and ordered a new vote within 150 days.

The country of 18 million people will stage the re-run next Tuesday.