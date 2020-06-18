Burundi's new president Ndayishimiye to take office

Nkurunziza, who ruled the east Africa nation for 15 often tumultuous years, was said by the government to have died of a heart attack last week.

However the 55-year-old took ill less than two weeks after his wife had been flown to a Nairobi hospital for treatment for coronavirus, according to a medical document seen by AFP, and speculation is rife he may have caught the virus.

A medical source told AFP he had suffered "respiratory distress" before dying.

Compared to its neighbours which imposed lockdowns and curfews -- with the exception of equally sceptical Tanzania -- Burundi has taken few measures to combat the virus.

The country last month expelled a team of World Health Organization experts who were supporting the country's response to the epidemic.

'A dark and sad legacy'

Nkurunziza, a devout evangelical who believed he was chosen by God to lead Burundi, leaves a "dark and sad legacy", Carina Tertsakian of the Burundi Human Rights Initiative told AFP.

His 2015 run for a third term in office sparked protests and a failed coup, with violence leaving at least 1,200 dead while some 400,000 fled the country.

United Nations human rights investigators have said the period since 2015 has been marked by likely crimes against humanity committed by state forces, citing extrajudicial executions, arbitrary arrests, disappearances, torture and sexual violence.

Ndayishimiye, 52, a former army general and Hutu rebel like his predecessor, had been handpicked by the powerful ruling CNDD-FDD party to run in a May 20 presidential election.

He won the vote with 68.7 percent, and an opposition bid to have the results overturned due to alleged fraud was overturned just days before Nkurunziza's death.