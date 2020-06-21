Nigerian doctors end strike as virus cases spike

Nigerian doctors in state-run hospitals on Sunday called off a week-long strike over welfare and inadequate protective equipment as new coronavirus cases spike in the country.

The strike by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), which represents some 40 percent of Nigeria's doctors, began last Monday but had exempted medics treating coronavirus patients.

The group's directors decided to suspend the strike action from Monday June 22 by 8 am, the association said in a statement.

NARD said the decision, which followed the intervention state governors and others, was to give the government time to fulfill the outstanding demands.